German energy shift is 'open-heart surgery': Economy Minister

FILE PHOTO: Economy and Energy Minister Peter Altmaier attends a news conference after Chancellor Angela Merkel and state premiers reached an agreement with the regions most affected by the planned brown coal exit, in Berlin, Germany, January 16, 2020. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany must work hard to remain competitive in the steel, automotive and renewable industries as it manages a costly shift toward a fossil-fuel free energy mix, its economy minister said, comparing the transition to an “open-heart surgery”.

“We have to keep fighting for our competitiveness,” Peter Altmaier told the annual energy summit hosted by newspaper Handelsblatt on Tuesday, adding that Germany’s efforts to wean itself off nuclear and coal could be an export model going forward.

“Climate protection and competitiveness are not a contradiction,” he said.

Altmaier defended a brand-new exit plan for phasing out domestic brown coal mining and an exit from hard coal burning, both of which are expected to come by 2038 at the latest after the plan came under attack from environmentalists who said Germany should abandon coal sooner.

An exit from imported hard coal is being planned, which would entail aiming to mostly stop using this energy source by the end of the decade.

Altmaier said that a departure from coal could be accelerated, referring to arranged checks on the scheme in 2026 and 2029.

In the meantime, Germany could use natural gas as a transition fuel, tap into intra-European Union power sharing, and develop a green hydrogen based economy that will offer energy storage and enable industry to work sustainably, he said.

The national hydrogen strategy will take shape shortly and may be presented within seven to eight weeks, he said, adding that this was especially important for steelmakers whose enormous CO2 emissions needed to come down in a cost-efficient way.