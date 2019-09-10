Germany must do more on fuel cell technology: deputy economy minister

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany must press on with fuel cell technology to compete with speed and scale employed by China, deputy economy minister Thomas Bareiss said at an energy conference on Tuesday.

The technology will be among those helping to replace fossil fuels-based energy and mobility systems as Germany strives to renew its industry to meet climate targets.

Wide-reaching decisions on energy systems are due to be taken at a meeting of cabinet members on Sept. 20.

“Fuel cells are very complex and we are well placed in this market, but China does more,” said Bareiss, addressing an energy congress in Munich.

He also said that Germany would keep its options on gas supply - be it pipelines or liquefied natural gas landing terminals - open to keep good relations with all exporters.