E.ON CEO says investor behavior reflects green shift

FILE PHOTO: E.ON CEO Johannes Teyssen speaks to reporters after EU antitrust regulators have cleared E.ON's proposed purchase of rival Innogy's network and retail assets, in Essen, Germany, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

BERLIN (Reuters) - Growing demand for green bonds reflects an ongoing shift in investor behavior toward sustainable asset classes, the chief executive of German energy firm E.ON said on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, E.ON raised 2.25 billion euros ($2.50 billion) in bonds, of which 1 billion came from a green bond.

“We reckon that green bonds are 5 basis points cheaper and about twice oversubscribed when compared to non-green bonds,” E.ON CEO Johannes Teyssen told the annual energy summit hosted by Handelsblatt newspaper.