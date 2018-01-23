FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 23, 2018 / 2:42 PM / Updated an hour ago

Fortum CEO: We're in touch with Uniper on takeover offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Finland’s Fortum (FORTUM.HE) said on Tuesday it was in talks with Uniper (UN01.DE) and hoped to convince the German utility’s management that its 8.05 billion euro ($9.87 billion) takeover bid made sense.

    CEO Pekka Lundmark, speaking at an energy conference in Berlin, said Fortum was looking at Uniper purely as an investment and had no interest in taking control.

    He also said that Fortum had not been in touch with other Uniper shareholders apart from E.ON (EONGn.DE). The Finnish company has built up a stake of 46.93 percent.

    Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Douglas Busvine

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
