Fortum CEO: We're in touch with Uniper on takeover offer

BERLIN (Reuters) - Finland’s Fortum (FORTUM.HE) said on Tuesday it was in talks with Uniper (UN01.DE) and hoped to convince the German utility’s management that its 8.05 billion euro ($9.87 billion) takeover bid made sense.

CEO Pekka Lundmark, speaking at an energy conference in Berlin, said Fortum was looking at Uniper purely as an investment and had no interest in taking control.

He also said that Fortum had not been in touch with other Uniper shareholders apart from E.ON (EONGn.DE). The Finnish company has built up a stake of 46.93 percent.