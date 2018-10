BERLIN (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday that Germany did not need to take a new approach to corporate tax reform but should look at whether some aspects need to be adjusted.

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz attends a fraction meeting in Berlin, Germany October 16, 2018. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

Last month Chancellor Angela Merkel said Germany needed to look at its corporate tax law and could not ignore what the rest of the world was doing on this issue.