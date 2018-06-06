Germany eyes tougher CO2 emissions rules for cars in EU

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s Environment Ministry has drawn up a position paper suggesting CO2 emissions from cars and light commercial vehicles should be halved by 2030 compared to 2021 levels, documents seen by Reuters on Wednesday showed.
That compares to proposals from the European Commission for a 30 percent reduction. German Environment Minister Svenja Schulze also wants a 25 percent reduction by 2025 compared to a 15 percent decline envisaged by the European Commission.
