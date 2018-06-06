FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 6, 2018 / 8:08 AM / in 22 minutes

Germany eyes tougher CO2 emissions rules for cars in EU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s Environment Ministry has drawn up a position paper suggesting CO2 emissions from cars and light commercial vehicles should be halved by 2030 compared to 2021 levels, documents seen by Reuters on Wednesday showed.

FILE PHOTO: Federal Minister for the Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety Svenja Schulze attends the Global Solutions Summit 2018 in Berlin, Germany, May 28, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

That compares to proposals from the European Commission for a 30 percent reduction. German Environment Minister Svenja Schulze also wants a 25 percent reduction by 2025 compared to a 15 percent decline envisaged by the European Commission.

Reporting by Hans-Edzard Busemann; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Paul Carrel

