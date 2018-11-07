Germany to give all sectors CO2 reduction targets in draft law

FILE PHOTO: German Environmental Minister Svenja Schulze attends the weekly cabinet meeting in Berlin, Germany May 30, 2018. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Environment Minister Svenja Schulze said on Wednesday that she would soon present a draft climate protection law in which all sectors would be given a specific target for reducing their carbon dioxide emissions.

Schulze said fossil fuel use would become more expensive for transport or buildings while electricity would become cheaper.

She added that all in all citizens should not face a heavier burden.