EU approves state aid for six broadband networks in Bavaria

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission approved on Tuesday state aid for a project to build very high capacity Internet networks in six cities in the German region of Bavaria.

“The aid will bring very fast broadband to customers in areas where the market does not provide them, in line with the EU broadband connectivity goals,” the Commission said in a statement.

The Commission said the new network will be capable of offering speeds of 200 megabits per second for households and 1 gigabit per second for companies and public institutions — far above those that users currently have in the target areas.

The six municipalities in Bavaria where the project will be deployed are Berching, Ebersberg, Hutthurm, Kammerstein, Kleinostheim and Kulmbach.