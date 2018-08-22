FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
August 22, 2018 / 4:42 PM / Updated 3 minutes ago

EU Commission, not ECB presidency, is priority for Merkel: Handelsblatt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel is focusing on securing the European Commission presidency for a German candidate rather than backing Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann to succeed Mario Draghi at the helm of the European Central Bank, Handelsblatt reported.

FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the German government guest house Meseberg Palace in Meseberg, Germany, August 15, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo

“The EU Commission rather than the ECB is the top priority for Merkel,” the business daily quoted a high-ranking government official as saying. It said the chancellery and the Bundesbank did not want to comment.

Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Andrea Shalal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.