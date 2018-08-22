EU Commission, not ECB presidency, is priority for Merkel: Handelsblatt

BERLIN (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel is focusing on securing the European Commission presidency for a German candidate rather than backing Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann to succeed Mario Draghi at the helm of the European Central Bank, Handelsblatt reported.

FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the German government guest house Meseberg Palace in Meseberg, Germany, August 15, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo

“The EU Commission rather than the ECB is the top priority for Merkel,” the business daily quoted a high-ranking government official as saying. It said the chancellery and the Bundesbank did not want to comment.