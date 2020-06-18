Germany's Merkel wants EU to take on more global responsibility

German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses the lower house of parliament Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany, June 18, 2020. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

BERLIN (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel, setting out her objectives for Germany’s presidency of the European Union in the second half of this year, said on Thursday the bloc must take on a more global role and speak with one voice to China to represent its values.

“The dramatic global consequences of the (coronavirus) pandemic demand that Europe takes on more global responsibility,” Merkel told the Bundestag lower house of parliament.

“At this time, the world needs Europe’s strong voice for the protection of human dignity, democracy and freedom,” she added.