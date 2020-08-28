Germany would be ready to sanction Russia over Navalny case: Maas

FILE PHOTO: German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas speaks during a news conference with Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi (not pictured) in front of the Liebermann Villa at the Wannsee lake in Berlin, Germany, August 27, 2020. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi/Pool

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany would be ready to impose diplomatic sanctions against Russia if it concludes that Russian state agencies were behind the poisoning of a critic of President Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Friday.

“Concerning Russia’s readiness to clear up the case of (Alexei) Navalny we will act like we did in the case of the Tiergarten murder,” Maas said, referring to Germany’s expulsion of Russian embassy employees over Moscow’s lack of cooperation in a probe into the murder of a Georgian man in a Berlin park.