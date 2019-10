German Chancellor Angela Merkel and European Parliament President David Sassoli shake hands during a news conference before holding talks in Berlin, Germany October 8, 2019. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday she would discuss Britain’s expected departure from the European Union with visiting European Parliament head David Sassoli.

“We have big tasks ahead of us, including Britain’s exit from the European Union of course - that will be a subject of our discussion today, especially as the president is traveling on to London to see the British prime minister,” Merkel said.