EU must resist Chinese attempts to divide it: Maas

BERLIN (Reuters) - The European Union needs to come up with a strategy for dealing with China’s growing economic and political role, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday, including dealing with targeted attempts at dividing the EU.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas attends the weekly cabinet meeting in Berlin, Germany June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

“We need a common strategy for dealing with China’s power political ambitions,” he told a Berlin audience, “including for resisting targeted attempts at dividing us,” in reference to concerns at China’s growing role as a power-broker in central and eastern Europe.

He also expressed support for a French proposal for a European military intervention force, adding that Britain should be invited to participate even after leaving the European Union.