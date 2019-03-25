Unpredictable German export policies threaten arms projects with France: French envoy

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s unpredictable arms export policies and long wait times for export licenses threaten the future of big Franco-German projects to develop new tanks, combat jets and drones, France’s ambassador to Germany said in an essay published on Monday.

Anne-Marie Descotes said growing numbers of companies were developing “German-free” weapons with no German content to smooth the export process, a dangerous omen for Franco-German projects valued in the billions of euros.

She said it was unacceptable that Germany could veto exports of weapons systems by other countries simply because they contained minor components that were built in Germany.

“This situation is untenable,” she wrote in an essay published by the German military’s Federal Academy for Security Policy. “Realistic export possibilities on the basis of clear and predictable rules are an essential prerequisite for the survival of our European defence industry.”