Germany's Merkel wants Britain and EU to divorce on good terms

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a news conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, January 21, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

AACHEN, Germany (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday she wanted Britain and the European Union to divorce on good terms.

“I care now that we and Britain divorce in a good process so that afterwards we can still work closely together in the areas where we must cooperate - on defense, on domestic security, on policing, on combating terrorism, and in trade too, and so that Britain can take part in our research projects if they want,” Merkel said during a question and answer session with citizens.