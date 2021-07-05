Merkel, Macron discuss EU ties, trade, climate with China's Xi

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron exchanged views on European Union-China relations with China’s President Xi Jinping in a video conference on Monday, Merkel’s office said.
“They also discussed international trade, climate protection and biodiversity,” her office added in a statement.
“The conversation also revolved around cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, global vaccine supply, and international and regional issues.”
Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Thomas Escritt
