Merkel, Macron discuss EU ties, trade, climate with China's Xi

FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron arrive to give a news statement in Berlin, Germany, June 18, 2021. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt/Pool

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron exchanged views on European Union-China relations with China’s President Xi Jinping in a video conference on Monday, Merkel’s office said.

“They also discussed international trade, climate protection and biodiversity,” her office added in a statement.

“The conversation also revolved around cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, global vaccine supply, and international and regional issues.”