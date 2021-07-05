Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Emerging Markets

Merkel, Macron discuss EU ties, trade, climate with China's Xi

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron arrive to give a news statement in Berlin, Germany, June 18, 2021. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt/Pool

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron exchanged views on European Union-China relations with China’s President Xi Jinping in a video conference on Monday, Merkel’s office said.

“They also discussed international trade, climate protection and biodiversity,” her office added in a statement.

“The conversation also revolved around cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, global vaccine supply, and international and regional issues.”

Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Thomas Escritt

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up