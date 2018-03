BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany and France must make progress by June toward a banking union in the euro zone, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told business magazine Wirtschaftswoche, putting pressure on the German government which wants clarity on risk reduction.

France's Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire speaks during a news conference at the G20 Meeting of Finance Ministers in Buenos Aires, Argentina, March 20, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

“We can and must make progress on the banking union,” Le Maire said, adding that “partial results” could be achieved by June.