June 8, 2018 / 8:03 AM / Updated an hour ago

It's up to Italy to tackle its debt pile: German Finance Minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Friday that it was up to Italy to deal with its debt mountain.

FILE PHOTO: German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz poses for a portrait before a Reuters interview in Berlin, Germany, May 30, 2018. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Speaking at a family-owned companies conference in Berlin, Scholz said Italy had achieved a reduction in its debt in the past and must do so in the future, or politicians there would be held responsible by Italian voters.

“It is up to countries in Europe to take responsibility for their own problems,” Scholz said, promising that the German government would not allow a “transfer union” in Europe.

Reporting by Noah Barkin; Editing by Michelle Martin

