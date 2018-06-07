FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 7, 2018 / 10:27 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Germany inching toward French position on eurozone, Macron says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTREAL (Reuters) - Germany is making steps toward the French position on how to reform the euro zone, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron listens during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (not pictured) at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, June 5, 2018. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/Pool/File Photo

“France has carried a new voice and ambition in Europe for the past year,” Macron told the French community in Montreal during a visit to Canada for the G7 summit.

“Germany is starting to move toward us and sketch out its first response,” he said. “We will work together to add to it.”

After months of silence and mounting criticism, German Chancellor Angela Merkel offered a detailed response to Macron’s calls for an overhaul of how the single currency bloc is run in a German newspaper interview on Sunday.

Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by Michel Rose; Editing by Mathieu Rosemain and Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
