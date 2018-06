MESEBERG, Germany (Reuters) - A new joint euro zone budget agreed on Tuesday by France and Germany will be operational by 2021, French President Emmanuel Macron said after talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron attend a press conference after their meeting at the German government guesthouse Meseberg Palace in Meseberg, Germany, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Macron said that details of the budget, including its amount and whether it would be financed by national sources or a bloc-wide tax, would be hammered out by ministers before the end of the year.