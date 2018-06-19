FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 19, 2018 / 3:26 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Euro reforms will be backed by German coalition, lawmakers: Merkel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday a euro zone reform package agreed with French President Emmanuel Macron would be supported by all parties in her ruling coalition.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron (not pictured) after their meeting at the German government guesthouse Meseberg Palace in Meseberg, Germany, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

“I can give a very clear ‘yes’ that everything agreed here today will get support, this has been discussed both with the governing coalition and the lawmakers,” Merkel told a joint news conference with Macron.

“I’m very optimistic that we, from the German side, will be able to implement this,” she added.

Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Paul Carrel

Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Paul Carrel
