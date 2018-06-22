FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 22, 2018 / 8:42 PM / in an hour

Euro is here to stay: German finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The euro is irreversible, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said in a newspaper interview to be published on Saturday when asked if the single currency will still be there in 10 years.

FILE PHOTO: German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz speaks during the "70 Years of Social Market Economy" anniversary event at the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy in Berlin, Germany, June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

“Yes, the euro is irreversible,” Scholz told the Rheinische Post. “It secures our common future in Europe.”

He added that an initial blueprint to strengthen the euro zone agreed between Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron during talks at the Meseberg retreat outside Berlin this week would shield the euro from crises.

“With the Meseberg agreements we are further building the house of Europe,” he said. “It contains a sealed roof that withstands future storms and rainy days. We have a new momentum in Europe and this is thanks to President Macron.”

Reporting by Joseph Nasr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
