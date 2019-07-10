Germany not committed to candidate, nationality for new IMF head

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany would like a European to succeed Christine Lagarde as head of the International Monetary Fund but has made no commitment to any specific candidate or to their nationality, a German government spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
“There is no commitment to a candidate or nationality but we are looking for a European consensus,” said spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer, adding that Germany was working closely with its European partners.
