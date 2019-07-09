France denies any Franco-German deal to back Carney for IMF

FILE PHOTO: Bank of England Governor Mark Carney speaks during an Inflation Report Press Conference at the Bank of England in the City of London, Britain May 2, 2019. Matt Dunham/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - France has made no decision on whom to support as a candidate to run the International Monetary Fund, a spokeswoman for the French finance ministry said on Tuesday, adding that there was no deal with Germany to back the Bank of England’s Mark Carney.

Germany’s Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported earlier on Tuesday that Germany and France had agreed some time ago to back Carney for the post, even before IMF chief Christine Lagarde was last week named to head the European Central Bank.

“There is no such deal,” the finance ministry spokeswoman said. “As the minister has repeatedly said ... no-one can say they have support from France. No such decision has been taken by French authorities. We believe there should be consensus around one European name.”