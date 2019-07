German Chancellor Angela Merkel waits to receive Finland's new Social Democrat Prime Minister Antti Rinne with military honours at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, July 10, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN (Reuters) - It should be up to the Europeans to name who will succeed Christine Lagarde as head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.

Speaking after talks with Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne, she said: “We agreed that there is a European claim to naming the president of the IMF again. The world has changed so we will need to fight for that.”

Related Coverage Germany not committed to candidate, nationality for new IMF head