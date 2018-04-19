FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
April 19, 2018 / 12:17 PM / Updated an hour ago

France's Macron says euro zone must agree on solidarity mechanisms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that euro zone member states should add solidarity mechanisms such as a banking union to the existing instruments meant to improve competitiveness if they want the bloc to thrive.

“No monetary union can exist without elements of convergence,” the French leader said in a joint conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel ahead of talks on the currency union’s reform.

“The most important thing is not to react on such and such instrument at this stage, but to be sure that we share the same goals and to have a joint political objective,” he added.

Both leaders want to present joint proposals in June, Macron reiterated.

Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Ingrid Melander

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.