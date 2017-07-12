German, French ministers to present tax harmonization plan: Handelsblatt

BERLIN (Reuters) - The finance ministers of Germany and France plan to present a roadmap for the harmonization of their countries' corporate taxes at a joint meeting of their governments on Thursday, the German business newspaper Handelsblatt reported.
Citing sources involved in the negotiations, Handelsblatt said the roadmap envisaged presenting a proposal by mid-September on how to align the basis for assessing corporation tax.
The plan would be finalised by December and could then be adopted next year, Handelsblatt added.
