BERLIN (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron will meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Thursday for discussions on a range of issues, said a German government spokesman.

French President Emmanuel Macron waves from his car as he leaves after being interviewed on French news channel TF1, at a school in Berd’huis, France, April 12, 2018. Yoan Valat/Pool via Reuters

Merkel spoke with Macron on Thursday about a suspected poison gas attack ijn Syria, and later told reporters that Germany would not join any military strikes against Syria.