Merkel can well imagine a European finance minister
September 15, 2017 / 12:59 PM / a month ago

Merkel can well imagine a European finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday she could well imagine a European finance minister but stressed that the creation of such a position would have to be underpinned with reforms of substance.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a news conference in Berlin, Germany, September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

“We certainly need to strengthen the governance of the euro zone ... I have nothing against a European finance minister. I can well imagine that,” she told a joint news conference in Berlin with French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe.

“But what is important to me is that we underpin the slogans - ‘economic government’ and ‘European finance minister’ and ‘budget’ - with substance.”

Merkel added that although monetary policy in the euro zone was harmonized, economic cooperation was still “incoherent.”

Reporting by Paul Carrel and Noah Barkin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
