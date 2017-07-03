Merkel doesn't expect G20 to agree on all issues at summit this week

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday she expected the Group of 20 leading economies to broadly agree on tackling international terrorism at a summit in Hamburg later this week but said they would likely have differences on other issues.

"I don't think we'll have unified positions on all issues at the end but it's sensible and honest to talk to each other on all issues of international diplomacy," she told a news conference.

Merkel suggested the United States under President Donald Trump was at odds with others on some issues, saying: "We know certain positions that the American government holds and I don't expect that these positions will be abandoned as a result of a two-day trip to Hamburg."