2 months ago
Germany's Merkel voted against gay marriage
June 30, 2017 / 7:43 AM / 2 months ago

Germany's Merkel voted against gay marriage

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday she voted against legalizing gay marriage given her personal view that marriage should be between a man and a woman, but she hoped parliament's approval of the measure would lead to more social cohesion.

"For me, marriage in the Basic Law is marriage between a man and a woman and that is why I did not vote in favor of this bill today," she told reporters moments after the 393-266 vote in favor of an amendment that will legalize same-sex marriage.

"I hope that the vote today not only promotes respect between different opinions but also brings more social cohesion and peace," she added.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal, Paul Carrel and Joseph Nasr

