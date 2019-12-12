Germany says Russia's expulsion of its diplomats is unjustified

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany on Thursday described as “unjustified” Russia’s decision to expel two German diplomats from Moscow in a tit-for-tat response to Berlin’s decision last week to order the expulsion of two Russian diplomats.

Germany announced its expulsions last week over what it said was Moscow’s refusal to cooperate in the investigation of a murder where German prosecutors suspect Russian or Chechen involvement.

“The German government notes with regret the Russian government’s decision to declare two employees of the German embassy in Moscow personae non gratae,” the German Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“It sends the wrong signal and is unjustified.”