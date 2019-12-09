Putin says Georgian killed in Berlin was himself a killer

Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a joint news conference after a Normandy-format summit in Paris, France December 9, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/Pool?

PARIS (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said a Georgian man murdered in Berlin in August was himself a killer who took part in bloody acts on Russian soil and that Moscow’s requests for Germany to extradite him had not been heeded.

Putin said he did not know what happened to the Georgian man, but said that he had been mixed up in organized crime.

German prosecutors suspect Russian or Chechen involvement in the murder of the man in a Berlin park in August. Russia has denied any involvement and said last week it would retaliate for what it called Germany’s “unfriendly” move.