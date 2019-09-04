Bayer says it disagrees with German government's decision to ban glyphosate

BERLIN (Reuters) - Bayer on Wednesday said it disagreed with a decision by the German government to ban the use of glyphosate from the end of 2023, saying that the substance used in a weedkiller made by its U.S.-based unit Monsanto can be used safely.

“Such a ban would ignore the overwhelming scientific assessments of competent authorities around the world that have determined for more than 40 years that glyphosate can be used safely,” the German chemicals giant said.

Glyphosate is the subject of billion-dollar U.S lawsuits Monsanto faces over claims it causes cancer. Concerns about glyphosate’s safety emerged when a World Health Organization agency concluded in 2015 that it probably causes cancer. Bayer contests this.