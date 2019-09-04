Germany to ban use of glyphosate from end of 2023: sources

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany will ban the use of glyphosate weedkiller from the end of 2023, two government sources said on Wednesday.

Glyphosate-based herbicides have been in use for more than 40 years and are the most commonly applied weed control products in the world.

Germany’s move comes after Austria’s lower house of parliament in July passed a bill banning all uses of glyphosate, becoming the first European Union country to take such strong action against the chemical over concerns that it can cause cancer.