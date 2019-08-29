Sustainable Business
Greece, Germany working on climate investment package: Mitsotakis

Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks during a news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel (not pictured) after their meeting in Berlin, Germany, August 29, 2019. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

BERLIN (Reuters) - Greece wants to draw up a major investment program with Germany, especially focused on climate protection, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday during a visit to Berlin.

“We want, together with the (German) Chancellor to present an ambitious program on climate protection in the next few years,” Mitsotakis said at a news conference with Germany’s Angela Merkel, via an interpreter. He said this would include investment in electric mobility.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke, writing by Madeline Chambers, editing by Thomsa Escritt

