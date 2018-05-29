FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
May 29, 2018 / 10:28 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Financial problems in Italy could impact Greece: Kotzias

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias said on Tuesday he was worried that financial instability in Italy could cause problems for Greece too.

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias speaks at a joint news conference with his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto (not pictured) during the "Visegrad-4 plus Balkan-4 plus" meeting in Sounion, Greece, May 11, 2018. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

“We want a stable, democratic and pro-European Italy,” Kotzias said at a news conference with his German counterpart Heiko Maas.

“We are worried that if there is instability and it has an impact on the financial situation, this financial situation could create extra problems for us,” he said.

Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Joseph Nasr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.