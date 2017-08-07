FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 7, 2017 / 3:46 PM / 5 days ago

Roger Bordage, head of Holocaust survivors group, dies at 92

2 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Roger Bordage, a survivor of the Holocaust, French resistance fighter and president of the International Sachsenhausen Committee since 2010, has died at age 92.

Dietmar Woidke, premier of the German state of Brandenburg, mourned the loss of Bordage, who had received the state's highest honor in 2014.

"Roger Bordage ... provided a great service by making his memories of Nazi atrocities at the Sachsenhausen concentration available to new generations," Woidke said.

Sachsenhausen committees are organizations of former concentration camp inmates that were formed after World War Two to educate the world about what was done during the Nazi regime.

Bordage, who was born in Paris in 1925, was arrested by the Nazis in 1943 as a member of French forces that fought against the German regime. He was then transported to the Sachsenhausen concentration camp about 35 km (22 miles) north of Berlin.

"With Roger Bordage we have lost a person who fought against fascism and dictatorship during his entire life," Christian Goerke, head of the Left party in Brandenburg, said in a statement.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal, editing by Larry King

