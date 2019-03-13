German minister fears excluding Huawei could hurt economy

FILE PHOTO: The logo of China's Huawei Technologies shines in the bright sun over the headquarters of the telecommunications giant in Duesseldorf, Germany, February 18, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - Excluding China’s Huawei from participating in the construction of Germany’s 5G next-generation mobile network could hurt Europe’s largest economy, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said on Wednesday.

Seehofer, a Bavarian conservative, urged dialogue with China and a technical solution to concerns about security.

He warned against excluding Huawei, adding that in such a scenario: “Then I fear that would leave a mark on economic development.”