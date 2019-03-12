Huawei criticizes U.S. pressure on Berlin over 5G tech

FILE PHOTO: The Huawei brand logo is seen above a store of the telecoms equipment maker in Beijing, China, March 7, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BERLIN (Reuters) - China’s Huawei on Tuesday criticized the United States for warning Berlin that it could scale back intelligence cooperation with Germany if it allows Huawei to participate in construction of a next-generation mobile network.

U.S. Ambassador Richard Grenell last week sent a letter to Germany’s Economy Minister Altmaier warning of security concerns linked to Huawei’s role in building critical infrastructure..

In an interview with business daily Handelsblatt, Huawei’s chief for West Europe, Vincent Pang, said the U.S. warning went too far. “In my opinion, a country should not use its political power to harm a commercial business,” the paper quoted him as saying.