BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel will hold talks with International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde and the heads of other global economic organizations on Monday, a government spokeswoman said.

Christine Lagarde, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

The participants in the meeting include World Bank President Jim Yong Kim.