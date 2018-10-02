FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
October 2, 2018 / 9:12 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Germany's new immigration law will boost growth: minister

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s new immigration law will make the upturn in Europe’s largest economy more sustainable and increase its growth potential, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Tuesday.

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, German Economic Minister Peter Altmaier and German Labour Minister Hubertus Heil arrive for a news conference on migration in Berlin, Germany, October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

“With today’s agreement, we have made it possible for the economic upswing to continue without an abrupt end, to increase and exploit our growth potential, and to strengthen our competitiveness as well as growth and prosperity,” Altmaier said during a news conference in Berlin.

“With this, we can stimulate additional economic growth by several tenths of a percent. This is quite a lot,” he added.

Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Michelle Martin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.