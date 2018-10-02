Germany's new immigration law will boost growth: minister

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s new immigration law will make the upturn in Europe’s largest economy more sustainable and increase its growth potential, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Tuesday.

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, German Economic Minister Peter Altmaier and German Labour Minister Hubertus Heil arrive for a news conference on migration in Berlin, Germany, October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

“With today’s agreement, we have made it possible for the economic upswing to continue without an abrupt end, to increase and exploit our growth potential, and to strengthen our competitiveness as well as growth and prosperity,” Altmaier said during a news conference in Berlin.

“With this, we can stimulate additional economic growth by several tenths of a percent. This is quite a lot,” he added.