Merkel says international corporate tax situation unfavorable for Germany

German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses the German Industry Day conference, hosted by the BDI industry association in Berlin, Germany, June 4, 2019. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - The international corporate taxation landscape has changed to Germany’s disadvantage recently, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday, adding that her ruling coalition would try to address this.

“We know that in the area of corporate taxation, things have changed very unfavorably for Germany in recent years,” Merkel told a business conference hosted by the BDI industry association.

“Competitive relations have recently changed very much to our disadvantage. So we will try, in the grand coalition, to achieve something here,” Merkel added.