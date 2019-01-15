Afghan-German man detained on suspicion of passing data to Iran: prosecutor

BERLIN (Reuters) - German authorities on Tuesday detained a 50-year old Afghan-German dual national who worked for the German military on suspicion of passing data to an Iranian intelligence agency, the federal prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

The suspect, identified only as Abdul Hamid S., will go before a judge later Tuesday, the statement said.

“Abdul Hamid S. is strongly suspected of having worked for a foreign intelligence agency. The suspect was a language expert and cultural adviser for the Bundeswehr. In this capacity, he is believed to have passed insights to an Iranian intelligence agency,” it said.