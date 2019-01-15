World News
Member of German military probed for spying: spokesman

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German defense ministry on Tuesday said it was aware of an investigation into a member of the German military on suspicion of spying, but gave no further details.

German news magazine Der Spiegel reported Tuesday that a man who was born in Afghanistan and worked as a language expert for the military had been detained on suspicion of spying for Iran for several years.

“We are aware of the case and I can confirm that it concerns a member of the German military and suspicion of espionage,” the ministry spokesman said.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Michelle Martin

