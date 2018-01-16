German police raids homes, offices of suspected Iranian spies

BERLIN (Reuters) - German police on Tuesday searched the homes and offices of 10 suspected Iranian spies following an investigation by the country’s domestic intelligence agency, prosecutors said.

“We believe the suspects spied on institutions and persons in Germany on behalf of an intelligence unit associated with Iran,” said Frauke Koehler, a spokeswoman for the Federal Prosecutors Office.

The investigation was prompted by a tip-off from Germany’s domestic intelligence service, the spokeswoman said, adding that no suspects had been arrested.

She declined to comment on a report by German magazine Focus that the suspects were spying on Israelis in Germany.

No one could be immediately reached for comment at the Iranian Embassy in Berlin.

Germany last month summoned Iran’s ambassador to warn Tehran against spying on individuals and groups with close ties to Israel, calling such acts an unacceptable breach of German law. The move came after the conviction of a Pakistani man for spying for Iran in Germany went into force.