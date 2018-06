BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she agreed with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a meeting on Monday that Iran’s activities in the Middle East are a concern, particularly for Israel’s security.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures during a news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin, Germany, June 4, 2018. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

“We agree that the question of Iran’s regional influence is worrying, especially for Israel’s security,” Merkel told a joint news conference with Netanyahu after a meeting in Berlin.