Other countries not seen joining European Iran trade mechanism soon: German official

BERLIN (Reuters) - Iran may be discussed during Chancellor Angela Merkel’s trip to Japan next week but other countries are not immediately expected to join a European mechanism to facilitate non-dollar trade with Iran, a senior German government official said on Thursday.
Germany, France and Britain have officially set up a European Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to facilitate non-dollar trade with Iran and circumvent U.S. sanctions, two diplomats said earlier on Thursday.
Reporting by Paul Carrel; Editing by Michelle Martin