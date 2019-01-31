World News
January 31, 2019 / 10:52 AM / in 35 minutes

Other countries not seen joining European Iran trade mechanism soon: German official

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Iran may be discussed during Chancellor Angela Merkel’s trip to Japan next week but other countries are not immediately expected to join a European mechanism to facilitate non-dollar trade with Iran, a senior German government official said on Thursday.

Germany, France and Britain have officially set up a European Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to facilitate non-dollar trade with Iran and circumvent U.S. sanctions, two diplomats said earlier on Thursday.

Reporting by Paul Carrel; Editing by Michelle Martin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below