Germany: Turkey has played very positive role in Syria's Idlib region

BERLIN (Reuters) - Turkey has played a positive role in Syria’s Idlib province, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Friday after Turkey and Russia announced on Monday that their troops would enforce a new demilitarized zone in Idlib.

FILE PHOTO: Newly displaced Syrian children arrive to a refugee camp in Atimah village, Idlib province, Syria September 11, 2018. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi/File Photo

“We have also seen that Turkey has played an extraordinarily positive role regarding discussions in Syria and Idlib - ultimately Turkey managed to agree with Russia on a demilitarized zone and that’s extremely important,” Maas said at a news conference in Berlin.

He also stressed that it was in Germany’s interests for Turkey to be stable economically but added that he thought Turkey was able to make the necessary decisions to restore that stability.